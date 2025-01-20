Commander Country

Commanders Could Face as Many as 3 PFWA All-NFL Players in the Super Bowl

With the Kansas City Chiefs one win from making it to the Super Bowl, the Washington Commanders could be in for quite a test if they beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

David Harrison

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts after a sack against the Houston Texans during the first quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are one win away from taking a trip to New Orleans, Louisiana, to play in the Super Bowl.

While looking ahead to such a game can be dangerous for the Commanders themselves, we're safe to do so.

When we look forward to potential matchups, three Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-NFL Team members could be waiting to face Washington in the big game.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.
That is because three members of the All-NFL Team are from the Kansas City Chiefs' roster. Offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Joe Thuney, and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

There's a saying in football that it is hard to be good when you're bad in the trenches and hard to be bad when you're good. For the Chiefs, who experienced a step back on offense this year, having two top-shelf players on the offensive line and one on the defensive line helped the team weather those issues and win 15 games in the regular season.

Unfortunately, no Commanders made the PFWA All-NFL Team.

Here's the full roster.

2024 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM

Offense

QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

RB – Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles; Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

WR – Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

TE – Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (r)

C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

G – Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

T – Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Defense

DE – Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

DT – Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

OLB – Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

CB – Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans; Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

S – Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

Special Teams

PK – Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

P – Jack Fox, Detroit Lions

KR – KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

PR – Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

ST – Brendan Schooler, New England Patriots

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

