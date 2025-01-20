Commanders Could Face as Many as 3 PFWA All-NFL Players in the Super Bowl
The Washington Commanders are one win away from taking a trip to New Orleans, Louisiana, to play in the Super Bowl.
While looking ahead to such a game can be dangerous for the Commanders themselves, we're safe to do so.
When we look forward to potential matchups, three Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-NFL Team members could be waiting to face Washington in the big game.
That is because three members of the All-NFL Team are from the Kansas City Chiefs' roster. Offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Joe Thuney, and defensive tackle Chris Jones.
There's a saying in football that it is hard to be good when you're bad in the trenches and hard to be bad when you're good. For the Chiefs, who experienced a step back on offense this year, having two top-shelf players on the offensive line and one on the defensive line helped the team weather those issues and win 15 games in the regular season.
Unfortunately, no Commanders made the PFWA All-NFL Team.
Here's the full roster.
2024 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM
Offense
QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
RB – Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles; Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
WR – Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
TE – Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (r)
C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
G – Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
T – Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defense
DE – Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
DT – Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
OLB – Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
CB – Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans; Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
S – Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers
Special Teams
PK – Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
P – Jack Fox, Detroit Lions
KR – KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
PR – Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos
ST – Brendan Schooler, New England Patriots
