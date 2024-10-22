BREAKING: Commanders Cut Former First-Round Pick
The Washington Commanders are making some changes to the roster and saying goodbye to one of their defensive players.
The team announced that it has cut former first-round pick Jamin Davis, who went No. 19 overall out of Kentucky in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Cutting Davis is another sign that the Commanders are moving past the old regime and into the new culture that general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have curated.
Davis is the second first-round pick from the Ron Rivera era to be let go from the team before the end of their contract. During training camp, the team traded 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson to the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles for future draft capital.
Davis, 25, took a step back this season after being a starter in each of the past two years. Davis made five appearances for the Commanders in the first six weeks, but didn't play a whole lot. The additions of linebackers Dante Fowler, Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu pushed Davis down the depth chart.
The Commanders also announced that defensive back Ben Nikkel and wide receiver Michael Strachan have been signed to the practice squad, while Sheldrick Redwine was released.
