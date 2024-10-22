Commanders Fans Elect Defender as Game Ball Recipient
The Washington Commanders handed out some more game balls after a big Week 7 win over the Carolina Panthers and outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. surely received one of them.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota is likely another recipient of one of those Commanders game balls, as he came in after starter Jayden Daniels departed with a rib injury.
Unfortunately for Washington fans, in our game ball poll following wins they can only pick one, so they were left to decide between the two - and it was Fowler who came away with the tight win.
"Dante Fowler needs a game ball for that pick-six that was wrapped in a bow from Andy Dalton," one fan responded.
In the first quarter - in fact, the first drive of the game - Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton attempted to deliver a screen to running back Miles Sanders who was not ready to receive the pass.
Under pressure from the Commanders' defense, Dalton threw the pass anyway, and Fowler was waiting to take advantage after he correctly diagnosed the play and held up his pass rush to be in place to defend the play.
67-yards later, and thanks to a clutch pursuit block by defensive tackle Daron Payne, Fowler ended the play in the end zone for what he says is his first pick-six ever.
"He set the tone for a dominant game," said another Washington fan who voted for Fowler.
Fowler added two tackles including a sack to his final stat line and the Commanders added their fifth win in seven tries to the current win-loss record.
The pick-six came at a great time, as well, as Carolina had its run game working and had driven down into field goal range. In fact, if Dalton just threw the pass into the dirt or out of bounds beyond an eligible receiver it is likely his Panthers would have come away with three points. Not that anyone in Washington was upset to see the veteran make the decision he did.
"One second, I'm thinking, 'Here we go. They running effectively,' one Commanders fan commented. "The next second, game over. Just like that. And that's what 6 did."
The vote was close, though, and quarterback Marcus Mariota came in just behind Fowler.
