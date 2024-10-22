Commanders Must Be Careful with Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders are erring on the side of caution when it comes to Jayden Daniels' rib injury.
The rookie quarterback suffered an injury on his first offensive play, which forced him out against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
With a game fast approaching against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, the Commanders are being cautious with Daniels.
"So, it was the opening play, he was able to finish out that drive, but it was the best call to wait it out," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "And like I said, we'll see where he is going through the steps at practice this week. And we'll make a decision as we go, but literally, we're not going to miss one step of this, all the way through. It's really important to get it right and we will.”
The Commanders are playing the long game with Daniels as they hope to make a playoff run this year, so ensuring that he is available for the second half of the season is important even if it means him missing a game or two in the middle of October.
The Commanders face off against the Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.
