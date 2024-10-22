Commander Country

Commanders Have Another Rookie Injured

The Washington Commanders first-year pro isn't on the field at the moment.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders will have to deal with how to handle the rib injury for first-round rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, but he isn't the only first-year player on the sidelines.

Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman is dealing with a concussion, and coach Dan Quinn gave an update regarding his status.

"Brandon is in the concussion protocol, and he'll work through that as we're going through that for this week," Quinn said.

Coleman, 24, is a third-round pick out of TCU who has appeared in every game this season for the Commanders so far. Through the team's seven games, Coleman has made three starts as he continues to emerge as a potential long-term option for the team. However, he is now dealing with a setback that could hold him out for this week's game against the Chicago Bears.

Even with the possibility of Coleman sitting out, the Commanders aren't looking to make drastic changes.

"Nobody came through with an injury that got us jammed up in that way. So that was good. Normal injuries that come up in a game, but nothing that knocked us out. We didn't do any activations in this last game, so that was a good sign that I thought we were getting healthier to go. And then as we're getting through the process of this week, we'll see where we stand," Quinn said.

The Commanders face off against the Bears on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

