Commanders Have Another Rookie Injured
The Washington Commanders will have to deal with how to handle the rib injury for first-round rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, but he isn't the only first-year player on the sidelines.
Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman is dealing with a concussion, and coach Dan Quinn gave an update regarding his status.
"Brandon is in the concussion protocol, and he'll work through that as we're going through that for this week," Quinn said.
Coleman, 24, is a third-round pick out of TCU who has appeared in every game this season for the Commanders so far. Through the team's seven games, Coleman has made three starts as he continues to emerge as a potential long-term option for the team. However, he is now dealing with a setback that could hold him out for this week's game against the Chicago Bears.
Even with the possibility of Coleman sitting out, the Commanders aren't looking to make drastic changes.
"Nobody came through with an injury that got us jammed up in that way. So that was good. Normal injuries that come up in a game, but nothing that knocked us out. We didn't do any activations in this last game, so that was a good sign that I thought we were getting healthier to go. And then as we're getting through the process of this week, we'll see where we stand," Quinn said.
The Commanders face off against the Bears on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Zach Ertz Scores Touchdown To Cap Dominate First Half For Commanders
• Commanders QB Embraces the Challenges of the Media Attention
• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury on Why Offenses Are Moving More Than Ever
• Commanders Playing Together Will Help Ensure Continued Success