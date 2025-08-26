Former Commanders RB could win your fantasy league
With running back Brian Robinson Jr. traded from the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers, it would be easy for some fans to put him out of their minds altogether.
After all, the Commanders won't play the 49ers this regular season, so the next time we see him will either be in the playoffs or in 2026, depending on where Robinson is playing next season.
However, you shouldn't be so quick to discard the former Washington back because there is a very real possibility that while he's not wearing burgundy and gold this year, he could be helpful to you as a member of your fantasy football roster.
A Fantasy Playoff Hero?
"Based on winning percentages (.415) from last season, the San Francisco 49ers have the easiest schedule in 2025," Sports Illustrated's Shawn Childs pointed out in a recent evaluation of the best fantasy football playoff schedule for this season.
With matchups against the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears from Week 15 to Week 17, there's a very real chance that Robinson and fellow running back Christian McCaffrey end up with great draws for those of us competing for fantasy playoff glory.
A History of Success
Last season, while Robinson and the Commanders didn't face the Indianapolis Colts, they did play the Titans and the Bears. In those two games, Robinson combined for 168 yards rushing on 32 carries, averaging north of five yards per carry while scoring once.
You'd love to have more touchdowns, of course, but given that he had just 16 carries against each team, those are very good numbers. Robinson also had one reception in each game, gaining a total of 17 yards in the process.
A Familiar Star on a New Roster
We've yet to learn just how the 49ers will employ Robinson, but if he's a healthy part of the running back rotation come playoff time in your fantasy league, this former Washington fan favorite could become the star of your roster one more time.
