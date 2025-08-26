Commander Country

Former Commanders RB could win your fantasy league

He's not in burgundy and gold, but a former Washington Commanders fan favorite landed in a perfect spot with a dream fantasy football playoff schedule.

David Harrison

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) jokes with Commanders running back Kaz Allen (22).
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) jokes with Commanders running back Kaz Allen (22). / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

With running back Brian Robinson Jr. traded from the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers, it would be easy for some fans to put him out of their minds altogether.

After all, the Commanders won't play the 49ers this regular season, so the next time we see him will either be in the playoffs or in 2026, depending on where Robinson is playing next season.

However, you shouldn't be so quick to discard the former Washington back because there is a very real possibility that while he's not wearing burgundy and gold this year, he could be helpful to you as a member of your fantasy football roster.

Former Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8).
Former Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8). / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

A Fantasy Playoff Hero?

"Based on winning percentages (.415) from last season, the San Francisco 49ers have the easiest schedule in 2025," Sports Illustrated's Shawn Childs pointed out in a recent evaluation of the best fantasy football playoff schedule for this season.

With matchups against the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears from Week 15 to Week 17, there's a very real chance that Robinson and fellow running back Christian McCaffrey end up with great draws for those of us competing for fantasy playoff glory.

A History of Success

Last season, while Robinson and the Commanders didn't face the Indianapolis Colts, they did play the Titans and the Bears. In those two games, Robinson combined for 168 yards rushing on 32 carries, averaging north of five yards per carry while scoring once.

You'd love to have more touchdowns, of course, but given that he had just 16 carries against each team, those are very good numbers. Robinson also had one reception in each game, gaining a total of 17 yards in the process.

Former Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8).
Former Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8). / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

A Familiar Star on a New Roster

We've yet to learn just how the 49ers will employ Robinson, but if he's a healthy part of the running back rotation come playoff time in your fantasy league, this former Washington fan favorite could become the star of your roster one more time.

READ MORE: Jayden Daniels delivers hilarious response to Terry McLaurin’s contract extension

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

Commanders' biggest rival just got put on blast by a former player

• Brian Robinson Jr. trade sent a clear message to Commanders roster

• Commanders are seeing the right kind of progress from Luke McCaffrey

• This position group is becoming the brain of the Commanders defense

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News