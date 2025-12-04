Commanders playoff hopes alive due to one specific scenario

The Washington Commanders have struggled through injuries, inconsistency and a seven game losing streak, but somehow, their playoff hopes are not completely dead.

The postseason door is barely cracked open, yet it is still open just enough for Washington to squeeze through. The team is already eliminated from Wild Card contention, meaning their only remaining path is to win the NFC East.

That road is extremely narrow for Washington and requires a lot to go right, but the math is still on the table heading into Week 14.

Commanders’ Playoff Path Explained

As previously mentioned, The Commanders’ only path to the postseason is winning the division. According to NFL Media executive Joe Ferreira, the scenario is while wild is very possible. Here is Ferreira’s breakdown:

“The Commanders have already been eliminated from being a playoff WILD CARD team and can only advance to the playoffs as a division winner. Washington can still sweep Philadelphia and have advantage over PHI at 8-9.”

Avoiding Elimination in Week 14

To stay alive into next week, Washington must avoid elimination in Week 14. They will be knocked out if either of the following happens:

1. Washington loses or ties the Minnesota Vikings

2. The Eagles win or tie against the Chargers on Monday night

Ferreira also clarified that a Dallas Cowboys win on Thursday does not eliminate the Commanders.

“A DAL win this Thursday at DET getting Dallas to 7.5 wins does not eliminate Washington. Dallas and Philadelphia have already played twice and Washington can still win the division at 8-9.”

So even though the Commanders sit near the bottom of the NFC standings, the division crown is still technically reachable. The Commanders must win all of their remaining games for this to be a possibility. That is the only lifeline they have left.

This Week vs Minnesota Could Decide Everything

Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings is shaping up to be the Commanders’ biggest game of the season. Washington enters Week 14 knowing a loss ends every remaining playoff scenario, while a win keeps their slim chances alive for at least one more week. The Vikings are fighting for their own postseason life, and playing inside U.S. Bank Stadium is never easy, but Washington believes it can build off last week’s near upset of the Denver Broncos.

Despite falling short in a tight overtime loss, the Commanders showed real progress defensively and got late game playmaking from young players. The team took a noticeable step forward and should expect that momentum to carry into Sunday.

There is also a growing sense of optimism that Jayden Daniels could be available. Daniels has been ramping up activity in practice, and while he has not been officially cleared, Washington is preparing for the possibility that he could return. If not, Marcus Mariota will make another start after holding his own last week and keeping the team competitive down to the final drive.

Minnesota presents a different kind of challenge with explosive skill players and a physical pass rush, but Washington views this as an opportunity to show fight and prove they are not folding on the season. If the Commanders’ defense continues trending upward and the offense regains some consistency, this could turn into a much more competitive game than the standings suggest.

With playoff hopes hanging by a thread, this one means everything.

