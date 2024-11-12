Brian Robinson Jr. Gets Crucial Injury Report Update Before Commanders-Eagles
The Washington Commanders are fresh off a 28-27 heartbreaking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers -- a red-hot AFC team. While they did fall short to another dark horse contending team, they're up against a short week before taking on a division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Commanders are in the running to win the NFC East, and beating the Eagles during Thursday Night Football would immensely help them achieve such a thing.
In the loss, Washington was without star running back Brian Robinson Jr., who head coach Dan Quinn provided an update for on Tuesday, according to CommandersGameday's David Harrison. The running back will have a better feel for his injury on Wednesday when the team has a "more full speed" practice.
Here's how the Commanders' injury report played out on Tuesday:
Did not participate:
- LB Nick Bellore, knee
- CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
- K Austin Seibert, hip
Limited participant:
- OT Brandon Coleman, shoulder
- OT Tyler Biadsz, ribs/thumb/foot
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
- OT Cornelius Lucas, ankle
- RB Brian Robinson Jr., hamstring
- OT Andrew Wylie, shoulder
The divisional matchup provides a huge opportunity to take down a red-hot Eagles team, fresh off five wins, while also giving themselves a much-needed NFC East boost as they look well-positioned to make a playoff push in the latter half of the regular season.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
