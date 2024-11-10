Commanders Fall in Tough Loss vs. Steelers
The Washington Commanders are disappointed after a 28-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 at NorthWest Stadium.
The Commanders held a lead going into the fourth quarter, but a touchdown from Mike Williams from 32 yards out from Russell Wilson in his Steelers debut was the score that the team needed to get a win.
Washington had a chance to get the game-winning score, but Jayden Daniels' pass to Zach Ertz fell a yard short of the first down, giving the ball back to Pittsburgh with 1:28 to go.
Daniels struggled with his accuracy against a talented Steelers defense, completing just 17 of 24 passes for 202 yards. The team struggled without Brian Robinson Jr., who missed his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.
Wilson completed 14 of 28 passes for 195 yards, three touchdowns and a pick.
The Commanders are set to return to action in Week 11 where they will look to get back to their winning ways against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.
