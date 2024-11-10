Commander Country

Commanders Fall in Tough Loss vs. Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers got the better of the Washington Commanders in Week 10.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) defends during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are disappointed after a 28-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 at NorthWest Stadium.

The Commanders held a lead going into the fourth quarter, but a touchdown from Mike Williams from 32 yards out from Russell Wilson in his Steelers debut was the score that the team needed to get a win.

Washington had a chance to get the game-winning score, but Jayden Daniels' pass to Zach Ertz fell a yard short of the first down, giving the ball back to Pittsburgh with 1:28 to go.

Daniels struggled with his accuracy against a talented Steelers defense, completing just 17 of 24 passes for 202 yards. The team struggled without Brian Robinson Jr., who missed his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

Wilson completed 14 of 28 passes for 195 yards, three touchdowns and a pick.

The Commanders are set to return to action in Week 11 where they will look to get back to their winning ways against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

