Commander Country

Commanders RBs Struggle in Loss to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to limit the Washington Commanders run game.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) carries the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) and Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) tackle during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) carries the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) and Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) tackle during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders only lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers by one point in Week 10, but there was one stat that heavily skewed into the winning team's favor.

On the ground, the Steelers out-gained the Commanders 140-60, allowing Pittsburgh to have nearly 13 minutes more of the overall possession than Washington.

“Yeah, these guys had played run game well and so I knew that it was going to be some tough sledding on some downs and you still have to stick to those for the play pass to come around," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said postgame. "So, once we got into, I thought we took all the way into the second quarter, that 17 play drive to go and then get the ball again – I felt like that's where we could shift and that's where we could go. But we'll dig in. Take a hard look at it."

Austin Ekeler stepped in as the starter for a second consecutive week, racking up 44 yards on 13 carries. Without Brian Robinson Jr. in the lineup, it was clear that the Commanders struggled as he sat on the sideline.

"He's certainly a factor, the size, what he can bring downhill," Quinn said of Robinson. "So, we're hoping that turn has been made heading into this week, but I'll have a better sense for as we get closer to the game.”

The Commanders have a short week to recover as they face off against their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Shouldn't Panic After Steelers Loss

• Commanders' Dante Fowler Jr. Makes History vs. Steelers

• Commanders Fall in Tough Loss vs. Steelers

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Comparison Addressed by Steelers Coach

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News