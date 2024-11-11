Commanders RBs Struggle in Loss to Steelers
The Washington Commanders only lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers by one point in Week 10, but there was one stat that heavily skewed into the winning team's favor.
On the ground, the Steelers out-gained the Commanders 140-60, allowing Pittsburgh to have nearly 13 minutes more of the overall possession than Washington.
“Yeah, these guys had played run game well and so I knew that it was going to be some tough sledding on some downs and you still have to stick to those for the play pass to come around," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said postgame. "So, once we got into, I thought we took all the way into the second quarter, that 17 play drive to go and then get the ball again – I felt like that's where we could shift and that's where we could go. But we'll dig in. Take a hard look at it."
Austin Ekeler stepped in as the starter for a second consecutive week, racking up 44 yards on 13 carries. Without Brian Robinson Jr. in the lineup, it was clear that the Commanders struggled as he sat on the sideline.
"He's certainly a factor, the size, what he can bring downhill," Quinn said of Robinson. "So, we're hoping that turn has been made heading into this week, but I'll have a better sense for as we get closer to the game.”
The Commanders have a short week to recover as they face off against their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.
