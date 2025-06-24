Commander Country

Brian Robinson Jr. needs major impact for Commanders in 2025

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is in a contract year.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. celebrates a touchdown against Detroit Lions.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. celebrates a touchdown against Detroit Lions. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is entering his fourth season in the league, but he has yet to show the dominant play he had in his senior year of college at Alabama.

Robinson has been good, but not great, and he is running out of time.

ESPN insider John Keim looked at Robinson's career up until this point going into the final year of his contract.

READ MORE: Commanders enter a key preseason stretch with bigger goals in mind

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Robinson needs to have impact

"In his first three seasons Robinson has rushed for 2,329 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. The Commanders drafted running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round. It's way too soon to consider him Robinson's eventual replacement, but regardless, the fourth-year back needs a strong season. He has yet to rush for more than 800 yards in a season," Keim wrote.

"He should have a stronger offensive line to open holes; in the last nine games last season, including the postseason, Robinson had six games when he averaged 1.48 yards or less before first contact. The league average was 2.67 yards."

Robinson, 26, recorded a career-high 797 rushing yards last season despite the addition of Austin Ekeler, who ate into his carries a bit.

Robinson needs to prove himself in the final year of his rookie deal if he wants a second contract from the Commanders.

Robinson is getting ready for the start of Commanders training camp, which takes place on July 22.

READ MORE: Commanders owner buys record-breaking Jayden Daniels rookie card

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders make important announcement ahead of 2025 season

• Commanders vs. Bears rematch won’t feel the same

• Jayden Daniels steps into the spotlight during a big weekend for NFL stars

 Commanders face early pressure test while rivals chase legacy goals

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News