Brian Robinson Jr. needs major impact for Commanders in 2025
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is entering his fourth season in the league, but he has yet to show the dominant play he had in his senior year of college at Alabama.
Robinson has been good, but not great, and he is running out of time.
ESPN insider John Keim looked at Robinson's career up until this point going into the final year of his contract.
Robinson needs to have impact
"In his first three seasons Robinson has rushed for 2,329 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. The Commanders drafted running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round. It's way too soon to consider him Robinson's eventual replacement, but regardless, the fourth-year back needs a strong season. He has yet to rush for more than 800 yards in a season," Keim wrote.
"He should have a stronger offensive line to open holes; in the last nine games last season, including the postseason, Robinson had six games when he averaged 1.48 yards or less before first contact. The league average was 2.67 yards."
Robinson, 26, recorded a career-high 797 rushing yards last season despite the addition of Austin Ekeler, who ate into his carries a bit.
Robinson needs to prove himself in the final year of his rookie deal if he wants a second contract from the Commanders.
Robinson is getting ready for the start of Commanders training camp, which takes place on July 22.
