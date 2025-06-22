Commanders owner buys record-breaking Jayden Daniels rookie card
The Washington Commanders bet on quarterback Jayden Daniels last season, and it’s already paying off. So, it only made sense for owner Josh Harris to double down at Fanatics Fest NYC this weekend.
Fanatics Fest NYC, a three-day event where fans meet some of their favorite athletes up close and personal, delivered an unforgettable moment during the Topps Trade Night event. That’s where one Daniels fan got more than he ever imagined.
In a headline-making trade, the Commanders owner purchased one of the rarest Jayden Daniels football cards in existence: a 1-of-1 Prizm Black Finite rookie card. And yes, he dropped a cool $500,000 to make it happen, no big deal. The fan, known in the hobby world as Rothcards, not only walked away with half a million dollars but also received a signed Jayden Daniels jersey.
The Black Finite 1/1 card is considered the crown jewel of card collecting, mainly when it features a high-profile rookie quarterback like Daniels. After a record-breaking first season in Washington, Daniels has become one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the league, and his stock is rising.
Harris’ move wasn’t just about flexing with a half-million-dollar card. It was a statement: Daniels is the face of the franchise, and now Harris owns a literal piece of his legacy. Not that he needs to; he already owns the team.
Harris, who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, is no stranger to investing in talent or collectibles.
And for $500K, it’s safe to say Harris is all in on his quarterback.
