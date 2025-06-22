Jayden Daniels steps into the spotlight during a big weekend for NFL stars
The Fanatics Fest NYC kicked off this weekend, and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels made his debut at one of the most anticipated sports and culture weekends of the year.
At the three-day event, fans have the chance to meet some of their favorite athletes up close and personal through autograph signings and exclusive meet-and-greet sessions.
This year also marks the debut of the inaugural Fanatics Games Competition. It's a high-stakes contest where pro athletes, content creators, and 50 lucky fans compete in sports-themed challenges for nearly $2 million in prizes.
During Saturday’s events, Daniels was a guest speaker on “The QB Playbook” panel hosted by Taylor Rooks. He was joined by NFL legends Joe Montana and Dan Marino as they discussed a wide range of topics about life on and off the field.
On the panel, Daniels reflected on his rookie season and said his game-winning touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles was his most memorable moment of the year.
Do you remember the moment? Here’s a reminder: In Week 16, the Washington Commanders defeated the Eagles with a last-second, game-winning touchdown pass from Daniels to Jamison Crowder, securing a 36-33 victory.
The play came with just six seconds remaining and capped off a dramatic comeback after Washington trailed by 14 points early in the game. The win was crucial for the Commanders’ playoff hopes and marked their largest comeback victory since 2005.
At Fanatics Fest, Daniels is also competing in the quarterback skills challenge as part of the Fanatics Games and sitting down for an exclusive interview with Commanders owner Josh Harris.
It’s no surprise Jayden Daniels showed up at Fanatics Fest after the season he had, he’s become a fan favorite.
