Commanders vs. Bears rematch won’t feel the same
Being drafted one after the other, Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will be forever linked.
Because of this, their success and the success of their teams will also be linked, as it was when the Commanders defeated the Bears in the first regular season for both quarterbacks.
Now, in year two, Daniels and Williams will face off again, with the fate of their franchises on the line and the narrative about whether or not Chicago messed up by passing on the man who brough the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award back to Washington.
Whether Daniels or Williams comes out on top of round two between the classmates, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks believes a better Bears team is coming to town this year to face the Commanders than the one that did in 2024.
"The table is set for the Bears to make a playoff run this season. They have upgraded their play-caller, playmakers and pass protectors to ensure Williams sparks a turnaround as a sophomore," Brooks says.
"After luring head coach Ben Johnson away from the division-rival Lions and upgrading the supporting cast around former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, the Bears should be viewed as a dark-horse contender in 2025," Brooks also said about the team. "Chicago has beefed up its pass catchers and pass protectors to ensure it can go toe-to-toe with any offensive heavyweight in the league. The team drafted a pair of mismatch creators in TE Colston Loveland and WR Luther Burden III, who will keep opposing defensive coordinators up all night crafting game plans to neutralize the catch-and-run concepts that will be featured prominently on Johnson’s call sheet."
Some will call the Hail Mary that defeated Chicago last year lucky. Others will say Washington created its own luck by being in a position to win on that final play and having a plan to do so.
Whatever we think of what happened the first time these two quarterbacks led their teams into battle against each other, things are sure to be different this time. For what it's worth, Brooks also believes the Commanders are much improved from the last time the Bears saw them as well.
