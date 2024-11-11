Commander Country

Coach Dan Quinn Liked One Commanders Trait in Steelers Game

The Washington Commanders lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it wasn't all negative.

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn waves while running onto the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders fell just short in a 28-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 action at NorthWest Stadium in a battle of two teams competing for a playoff spot.

While the Commanders didn't come out on the winning end of the outcome, coach Dan Quinn shared some happiness about how his team fought during the game against a chippy Steelers squad.

“Yeah, I thought it was going to be hard," Quinn said. "I mean, I know [Head Coach] Mike [Tomlin] well, and this is a tough team. And I knew it was going to be a really hard fight, man. I love him. I love what he's about. I knew it was going to be tough. We got a tough crew too, and so I wanted to make sure that we established who we are too and say we had to prepare for them, but they also had to make sure when we got to the game, they also had to deal with us. Make sure we played physical and go after it and tackle. We got lots of work to do but from that effort and mindset standpoint, we're gaining on that. And we're not where we're going to be, but we are gaining on that.”

If the Commanders are going to make any noise this season, they are going to have to learn how to play a physical game. They have shown signs of that throughout the year, but the game against the Steelers showed that they can compete with the best of them.

If the Commanders can continue proving how physical they can be, Washington can become a true force in the NFC playoff picture.

The Commanders are back in action in Week 11 as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

