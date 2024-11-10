Commander Country

Commanders Shouldn't Panic After Steelers Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Washington Commanders, but panic shouldn't set in quite yet.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) chases during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) chases during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
While the Washington Commanders lost 28-27 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 at NorthWest Stadium, things could certainly be a lot worse.

Washington fans have become accustomed to losing, but this team didn't take too many steps back in the loss.

In fact, one could argue that the Commanders grew in their loss.

If the Commanders want to be a true contender in the playoffs this season, they will have to find ways to win games late and against top competition. The Steelers, who are also 7-3 after Week 10, might be the best team the Commanders have faced throughout the season. Losing to them by a single point shouldn't be something to pout about.

In fact, the Commanders' 27 points is tied for the most any team has scored against the Steelers all season long.

Mistakes were made, and the Commanders played far from a perfect game, but that fact alone should make the team hopeful that more growth can be had.

The Commanders have yet to peak, and now they go into a big Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with a fire lit from underneath them.

