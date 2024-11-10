Commander Country

Commanders' Dante Fowler Jr. Makes History vs. Steelers

Dante Fowler Jr. had another strong performance for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders may have fallen short to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-27 in Week 10 at NorthWest Stadium, but that shouldn't take away from linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.'s strong performance.

Fowler, 30, is having a renaissance campaign in his 10th NFL season. According to the Commanders public relations department, Fowler recorded multiple sacks in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Fowler is the first Washington defender to record back-to-back games of multiple sacks since franchise legend Ryan Kerrigan did so back in Weeks 16 & 17 of the 2017 season.

Fowler now has 7.5 sacks on the season, which is a number he has only hit twice during his career. In 2017, Fowler had 8.0 sacks in 16 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted him No. 3 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Jags traded him to the Los Angeles Rams the next year, and in 2019 (his first full season in L.A.), he had 11.5 sacks. That's the last time he's beat the 7.5-sack mark.

Fowler and the Commanders have seven games left in the season, giving him plenty of time to reach a new career-high and shatter some more records.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Week 10: Key Milestones and Matchup Against Steelers

• Analyst Reveals Steelers vs. Commanders Prediction

• Ohio State Connections Helped Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Trade

• Commanders Lead Steelers 17-14 at Halftime of Week 10

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News