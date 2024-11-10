Commanders' Dante Fowler Jr. Makes History vs. Steelers
The Washington Commanders may have fallen short to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-27 in Week 10 at NorthWest Stadium, but that shouldn't take away from linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.'s strong performance.
Fowler, 30, is having a renaissance campaign in his 10th NFL season. According to the Commanders public relations department, Fowler recorded multiple sacks in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.
Fowler is the first Washington defender to record back-to-back games of multiple sacks since franchise legend Ryan Kerrigan did so back in Weeks 16 & 17 of the 2017 season.
Fowler now has 7.5 sacks on the season, which is a number he has only hit twice during his career. In 2017, Fowler had 8.0 sacks in 16 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted him No. 3 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Jags traded him to the Los Angeles Rams the next year, and in 2019 (his first full season in L.A.), he had 11.5 sacks. That's the last time he's beat the 7.5-sack mark.
Fowler and the Commanders have seven games left in the season, giving him plenty of time to reach a new career-high and shatter some more records.
