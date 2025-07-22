Commanders GM breaks silence on Terry McLaurin's contract situation
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters is confident the team will reach a long-term deal with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin as contract negotiations continue ahead of training camp.
The Commanders are hopeful their top offensive weapon will report as expected, but frustration is reportedly building on McLaurin’s side due to a lack of progress.
During a joint press conference today, Washington has made it clear they want to keep McLaurin for the long haul, with Peters emphasizing the value the organization places on its Pro Bowl wideout.
“First, without a doubt, I think everybody in this building values Terry very much,” Peters said. “We knew that coming in and we know that even more after spending a year with him. ... We’ll do whatever we can to get a deal done.”
McLaurin is entering the final year of his current deal and is believed to be seeking a contract that places him among the NFL’s highest-paid receivers. While he has yet to formally hold out, there is growing speculation that the lack of momentum in talks could lead to a training camp standoff.
“We’ve had conversations recently and we’re looking to have more conversations and we’re going to do everything we can to get a deal done,” Peters added.
Washington has made it a priority to build a great offense by adding new pieces this off season. Retaining McLaurin would be a major step toward makijng sure the offense continues to be efficient. While the negotiations continue, the front office is under pressure to finalize a deal that ensures one of the franchise’s most consistent and respected players remains in the building.
