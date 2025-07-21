A Commanders star is climbing the ranks
As the NFL Top 100 list for 2025 continues its countdown, another Washington Commanders player has earned a spot, representing the burgundy and gold with pride.
Placing No. 70 on this year’s list, Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu made a significant leap from his No. 92 ranking last year. The jump reflects his breakout first season with the Commanders, where he quickly made an impact on the defense.
Luvu signed a three-year deal with Washington ahead of the 2024 season and immediately made his presence felt. The seven-year veteran played in all 17 games, racking up 99 total tackles, 54 of them solo, along with eight sacks. Luvu also added one interception, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries to round out his impressive stat sheet.
His performance earned him second-team All-Pro honors in 2024, further solidifying his immediate impact in his first year with the team. Before joining the Commanders, Luvu spent three seasons each with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Luvu is the third Commander to be named to this year’s Top 100 list so far, joining offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil at No. 86 and veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner at No. 74. With more names yet to be announced, fans are hopeful that second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin will also make the cut as the countdown continues.
