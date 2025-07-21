Commanders called out by NFL writer for one major concern
The Washington Commanders enter training camp with hopes of building on last season’s offensive progress.
The spotlight now turns to the Commanders defense that held the team back from legitimate contention in 2024.
NFL.com’s Jeremy Bregman captured the concern perfectly, referencing Washington and their performance in the NFC Championship game last season.
“The last we saw the Commanders defense, it was being boat-raced off Lincoln Financial Field by Saquon Barkley and Co. to the tune of 459 yards and 55 points allowed,” said Bregman. “Joe Whitt Jr.'s middling outfit was the more disappointing unit in 2024 and saw some turnover this offseason that should change things — for better or worse, who knows?”
That turnover includes the departure of longtime team leader and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who now suits up for the Minnesota Vikings. In response, Washington added multiple new faces to the defensive line: Javon Kinlaw, Eddie Goldman, and Sheldon Day. None individually match Allen’s resume, but the hope is that together they can fill the void.
Commanders in their secondary went out and added some pieces to help a secondary that struggled last season.
“The loss of former starter Benjamin St-Juste has been offset at CB by the additions of ex-Patriot Jonathan Jones and second-round pick Trey Amos,” Bregman said. “Those two will pair with Marshon Lattimore, last year's midseason addition who dealt with injuries in '24 and didn't live up to the hype in five total games played.”
Joe Whitt Jr., who joined the Commanders with Quinn from Dallas, now finds himself in a critical position.
“Dan Quinn came to D.C. to instill a defensive identity and ended up with one of the NFL’s best offenses. Training camp will be a proving ground for Quinn, Whitt and the aforementioned defensive additions to turn around a unit that held D.C. back from a title bout last season,” said Bregman.
Training camp will offer early answers. Is this defense ready to evolve? The pieces are new, the spotlight is on, and the time to find out has officially arrived.
