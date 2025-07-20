President Donald Trump pushes for Commanders name change
There has been an ongoing conversation surrounding the Washington Commanders' return to their former name has long sparked a national debate. Many fans have called for the storied franchise to revert to the name they once loved, and now, President Donald Trump is adding his voice to the push for change.
In a recent social media post, Trump mocked the team by referring to them as the “Washington Whatever’s” and demanded a return to their old name: the Washington Redskins. According to Trump, there’s a “big clamoring” from fans and “great Indian people, in massive numbers” who want the historic name reinstated.
Trump argued that the cultural climate is “different now” than it was when the name was retired initially, claiming that terms like “Redskins” are not disrespectful, arguing that removing the name has taken away indigenous people’s heritage and prestige.
On July 13, 2020, the Washington Commanders officially dropped the “Redskins” name on July 13, 2020, amid growing controversy and years of pressure from Native American groups and others who viewed the term as a racial slur. For the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the team played under the temporary name “Washington Football Team” before rebranding as the Commanders on February 2, 2022, following an 18-month renaming process.
Trump’s comments extended beyond Washington. He also called for the Cleveland Guardians—formerly the Indians—to revert to their previous name. Both franchises changed their names after sustained backlash from Indigenous communities and activists who argued the names and associated imagery were offensive and outdated.
In his post, Trump urged the owners of both teams to “get it done.”
READ MORE: Former Commanders QB has advice for Josh Allen and the Bills
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders Week 10 opponent suffers major injury setback
• Laremy Tunsil rivals Jayden Daniels as most important Commanders player
• An unexpected roadblock for a Commanders trade