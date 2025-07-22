Analyst praises Commanders linebackers ahead of training camp
The Washington Commanders are a team known for their offense led by quarterback Jayden Daniels.
While Daniels is the heartbeat of the Commanders offense, the defense also has some key pieces, including Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu as the team's off-ball linebackers.
ESPN insider Mike Clay listed Wagner and Luvu as the team's biggest strength as the Commanders go into training camp this week.
Commanders have strength at linebacker
"It was tempting to pick Jayden Daniels and the quarterbacks, but the terrific Bobby Wagner/Frankie Luvu duo is too good to pass up," Clay wrote.
"Wagner is entering his age-35 season, but he has shown almost no signs of drop-off, ranking in the top 10 among off-ball LBs in pass rush wins, tackles for loss and QB hits last season. Luvu is the only NFL player with 250-plus tackles and 20.0-plus sacks over the past three seasons. (He has 335 and 21.0, respectively.) The duo combined to play 98.2% of Washington's defensive snaps last season."
The Commanders will be carried on defense once again by Wagner and Luvu and that should make opposing defensive coordinators nervous during the season.
If Wagner and Luvu can play like they did last year in their first year together with the Commanders, they should have a chance to get back to the playoffs and do some damage in the NFC.
The Commanders are set to begin training camp later this week.
