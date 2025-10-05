Commanders' opponent will be missing both of its starting tackles
The Washington Commanders will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL Season in a matchup of two teams in serious need of a win after each experienced major letdowns in losses last weekend.
While the Commanders will have quarterback Jayden Daniels back for this game, they will have to play without receivers Noah Brown (groin/knee) and Terry McLaurin (quad), as well as offensive lineman Sam Cosmi (knee), who continues to work his way back from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
Everyone else on the Washington injury report was cleared to play this weekend, including defensive tackle Daron Payne (knee) and receiver Deebo Samuel (heel), and ahead of the game, the team announced the following players would not be active for Week 5.
Commanders Inactive Report
QB Josh Johnson (emergency 3rd QB)
WR Terry McLaurin
LB Ale Kaho
LB Kain Medrano
OG Brandon Coleman
WR Noah Brown
A Look at the Healthy Scratches
While Johnson, McLaurin, and Brown were either known or assumed absences from the game day active roster, linebackers Ale Kaho and Kain Medrano are inactive after both were active against the Atlanta Falcons.
Coleman, a third-round pick in last year’s NFL Draft, is inactive on game day for the third week in a row as Chris Paul continues to hold the starting left guard spot along with Andrew Wylie who has been holding down the right guard spot until Cosmi returns.
For the home team, offensive tackle Joe Alt (ankle) and receiver Derius Davis (knee) were ruled out entering the weekend, with several other players deemed questionable.
The following players are inactive for Los Angeles this afternoon.
Chargers Inactive Report
WR Derius Davis
S RJ Mickens
CB Nikko Reed
OLB Kyle Kennard
OT Joe Alt
TE Will Dissly
DL Naquan Jones
Other than Davis and Alt, who were ruled out before the weekend, Dissly was also part of the team’s injury report all week, dealing with a knee ailment.
However, offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (concussion) and tight end Tucker Fisk (toe) are both active for the Chargers.
Becton is the biggest piece of news here for Los Angeles as it is missing its two starting offensive tackles coming into the game and could ill-afford to lose another lineman on top of them.
The Key Matchup
Quarterback Justin Herbert will have to rely on a makeshift Chargers’ line against the Commanders’ defensive line, looking to get better pressure on him than they were able to against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend. Herbert, in turn, will be looking to take advantage of a vulnerable secondary that has given up way too many explosive plays to start the season, leaving receiver Ladd McConkey against Washington slot defender Mike Sainristi;, specifically one matchup to watch once the game kicks off at 1:25 p.m. ET.
