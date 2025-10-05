Commander Country

Commanders' opponent will be missing both of its starting tackles

The final inactive lists are out for Week 5. The Washington Commanders get their QB back, while the Chargers' offensive line is in big trouble heading into the game.

David Harrison

Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL Season in a matchup of two teams in serious need of a win after each experienced major letdowns in losses last weekend.

While the Commanders will have quarterback Jayden Daniels back for this game, they will have to play without receivers Noah Brown (groin/knee) and Terry McLaurin (quad), as well as offensive lineman Sam Cosmi (knee), who continues to work his way back from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Everyone else on the Washington injury report was cleared to play this weekend, including defensive tackle Daron Payne (knee) and receiver Deebo Samuel (heel), and ahead of the game, the team announced the following players would not be active for Week 5.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17).
Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball during the second half as Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Commanders Inactive Report

QB Josh Johnson (emergency 3rd QB)

WR Terry McLaurin

LB Ale Kaho

LB Kain Medrano

OG Brandon Coleman

WR Noah Brown

A Look at the Healthy Scratches

While Johnson, McLaurin, and Brown were either known or assumed absences from the game day active roster, linebackers Ale Kaho and Kain Medrano are inactive after both were active against the Atlanta Falcons. 

Coleman, a third-round pick in last year’s NFL Draft, is inactive on game day for the third week in a row as Chris Paul continues to hold the starting left guard spot along with Andrew Wylie who has been holding down the right guard spot until Cosmi returns.

For the home team, offensive tackle Joe Alt (ankle) and receiver Derius Davis (knee) were ruled out entering the weekend, with several other players deemed questionable. 

The following players are inactive for Los Angeles this afternoon.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt (76).
Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt (76) walks to the line against New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Chargers Inactive Report

WR Derius Davis

S RJ Mickens

CB Nikko Reed

OLB Kyle Kennard

OT Joe Alt

TE Will Dissly

DL Naquan Jones

Other than Davis and Alt, who were ruled out before the weekend, Dissly was also part of the team’s injury report all week, dealing with a knee ailment.

However, offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (concussion) and tight end Tucker Fisk (toe) are both active for the Chargers.

Becton is the biggest piece of news here for Los Angeles as it is missing its two starting offensive tackles coming into the game and could ill-afford to lose another lineman on top of them.

Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0).
Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Key Matchup

Quarterback Justin Herbert will have to rely on a makeshift Chargers’ line against the Commanders’ defensive line, looking to get better pressure on him than they were able to against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend. Herbert, in turn, will be looking to take advantage of a vulnerable secondary that has given up way too many explosive plays to start the season, leaving receiver Ladd McConkey against Washington slot defender Mike Sainristi;, specifically one matchup to watch once the game kicks off at 1:25 p.m. ET.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

David Harrison
David Harrison

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

