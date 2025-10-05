Commander Country

How to watch Commanders vs. Chargers: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

Don't miss a second of the action! Here's everything you need to know to watch the Washington Commanders take on the AFC-contending Los Angeles Chargers as they look to get back over .500.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Injured Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Injured Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders hit the road for a high-stakes clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, looking to rebound after a tough loss last week. Jayden Daniels returns as the starting quarterback, aiming to reignite the offense against a Chargers team known for its dynamic passing game, strong running game, and fierce defense.

Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got everything you need to follow the action. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to catch every snap live, don't miss a moment as the Commanders look to bounce back from a tough loss against the Chargers.

Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Details

• Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Commanders

• Date: Sunday, October 5th

• Kickoff Time: 4:25 PM EST

• Location: Inglewood, California | SoFi Stadium

Justin Herber
Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images / William Navarro-Imagn Images

What channel is Commanders vs Chargers on?

The Commanders-Chargers game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for channel information.

How to stream Commanders vs Chargers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NFL+ (mobile only)

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)

• Chargers Radio Network (KFI AM-640 in LA)

• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Jayden Daniel
Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Commanders vs Chargers betting odds

Odds provided by DraftKings.

• Spread: Commanders +2.5

• Over/Under: 47.5

• Moneyline: Commanders +130, Chargers -155

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Chargers vs. Commanders preview

The Washington Commanders travel to Los Angeles for a crucial Week 5 matchup against the Chargers, aiming to rebound after a tough NFC loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Jayden Daniels returns to the starting lineup after missing two games due to injury, bringing stability to the offense.

However, the Commanders will be without key receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown, placing added responsibility on the remaining wideouts, running backs, and Daniels to step up.

The Chargers' offense, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, presents a formidable challenge, while the Commanders' defense looks to contain the high-powered, balanced attack. This game is pivotal for both clubs as they seek to gain more momentum as we enter the second quarter of the NFL season.

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

