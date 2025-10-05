How to watch Commanders vs. Chargers: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Washington Commanders hit the road for a high-stakes clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, looking to rebound after a tough loss last week. Jayden Daniels returns as the starting quarterback, aiming to reignite the offense against a Chargers team known for its dynamic passing game, strong running game, and fierce defense.
Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got everything you need to follow the action. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to catch every snap live, don't miss a moment as the Commanders look to bounce back from a tough loss against the Chargers.
Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Details
• Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Commanders
• Date: Sunday, October 5th
• Kickoff Time: 4:25 PM EST
• Location: Inglewood, California | SoFi Stadium
What channel is Commanders vs Chargers on?
The Commanders-Chargers game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for channel information.
How to stream Commanders vs Chargers live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)
• Chargers Radio Network (KFI AM-640 in LA)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Commanders vs Chargers betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Commanders +2.5
• Over/Under: 47.5
• Moneyline: Commanders +130, Chargers -155
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Chargers vs. Commanders preview
The Washington Commanders travel to Los Angeles for a crucial Week 5 matchup against the Chargers, aiming to rebound after a tough NFC loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Jayden Daniels returns to the starting lineup after missing two games due to injury, bringing stability to the offense.
However, the Commanders will be without key receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown, placing added responsibility on the remaining wideouts, running backs, and Daniels to step up.
The Chargers' offense, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, presents a formidable challenge, while the Commanders' defense looks to contain the high-powered, balanced attack. This game is pivotal for both clubs as they seek to gain more momentum as we enter the second quarter of the NFL season.
