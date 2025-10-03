Former Washington Commanders star Vernon Davis explains why he started podcast
Former Washington Commanders tight end Vernon Davis has been all about reinvention since he hung up his cleats.
After more than a decade in the NFL with the 49ers, Broncos, and Commanders, Davis has traded the playbook for scripts and cameras, building a second career in Hollywood.
His most recent venture is stepping into the podcast world with the launch of The Next Role with Vernon Davis, a weekly series dedicated to exploring the art of reinvention.
He co-founded Reel 85 Productions and Between the Linez Productions, and he’s already stacked acting credits next to big names like Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, and Bruce Willis.
Now he’s taking on something new: the podcast game. The Next Role with Vernon Davis dropped its debut episode on October 2, and the weekly show is all about what happens when life pushes you to pivot.
Davis is sitting down with athletes, artists, comedians, and entrepreneurs to explore the courage, risk, and growth it takes to make a complete career switch. The debut episode will feature former NFL tight end and 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee Delanie Walker.
Future guests include Emmy Award-winning actor Keith David, comedian Rickey Smiley, motivational speaker and producer DeVon Franklin, comedian Jeff Ross, actor Danny Trejo, Hall of Fame legend Jerry Rice, and model and entrepreneur Eugena Washington, among others.
Episodes will drop every Thursday through the Cumulus Podcast Network’s Westwood One, available on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.
“Partnering with the Cumulus Podcast Network gives me the platform to amplify these powerful stories and connect with listeners who are navigating their own transitions,” Davis said.
For Davis, it’s more than just a side project.
“This is more than a podcast. It’s a movement,” Davis said. “I created this show to highlight the courage it takes to reinvent yourself, especially after a career in the spotlight.”
Since retiring in 2020, Davis hasn’t slowed down — actor, producer, musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist. With The Next Role, he’s adding podcaster to that list, hoping to inspire listeners to take chances, chase passions, and step into whatever their “next role” looks like.
