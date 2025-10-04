Commanders could be adding 3-year veteran from 49ers
The Washington Commanders are set to take a closer look at some much-needed defensive line help this week.
Former San Francisco 49ers second-round pick Drake Jackson is visiting Washington as part of his free agency tour, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Jackson is also expected to meet with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens as he works toward an NFL comeback after a significant knee injury derailed his early career.
Jackson’s Journey Back to the Field
Jackson, who was selected by the 49ers in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, entered the league with high expectations. He showed flashes of potential as a rookie, using his athleticism and length to generate pressure off the edge. Unfortunately, his 2023 season was cut short by a torn patellar tendon in his left knee.
This was a serious injury that can take a full year or more to recover from. Reports earlier this year suggested that his recovery wasn’t progressing as quickly as hoped, leading to uncertainty about whether he’d ever return to the field.
Now, Jackson has been medically cleared and is seeking the right opportunity to restart his career. For Washington, this visit comes at an ideal time. The Commanders have been hit hard by injuries at defensive end, losing Deatrich Wise and Javontae Jean-Baptiste to injured reserve within the first month of the season.
A Potential Fit in Washington
Those setbacks have forced head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. to adjust their rotation, relying on a mix of younger players and recent veteran additions.
One of those veterans is Preston Smith, who rejoined the team earlier in September after spending several seasons in Green Bay and Pittsburgh. While Smith brings experience, he’s yet to be active for a game, leaving Washington’s pass rush thinner than expected.
Adding Jackson would not only bolster depth but also bring a fresh, high-upside option to a position group that has struggled to stay healthy.
For Jackson, a successful visit with the Commanders could represent the start of his second NFL chapter. His career so far has been defined by resilience and redemption. Washington, meanwhile, would be making a smart, low-risk investment in a player with plenty of untapped potential.
If the meeting goes well, Jackson could soon find himself suiting up for a defensive line that’s looking to recapture its dominant identity. With injuries piling up early in the season, Washington’s front office is wisely exploring every option, and a healthy Drake Jackson could be just what this defense needs to get back on track.
