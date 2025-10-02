3 Commanders starters are out, and now 2 more stars are hurt
Trying to overcome a letdown loss the week prior is hard enough for the Washington Commanders. Compounding that difficulty with a travel to the West Coast only makes it that much harder, as does not having key players available for their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
While Commanders coach Dan Quinn stated that most of the injuries the team was dealing with were trending in the right direction, we found out Thursday afternoon that three key players would not be available for the trip to Los Angeles, a day earlier than usual, because of the team's decision to travel early in order to adjust to Pacific Time.
Three Starters Ruled Out Early
Wide receivers Noah Brown and Terry McLaurin and guard Sam Cosmi have all been ruled out for Week 5, and presumably did not travel with their Washington teammates on Thursday evening.
Truthfully, none of the news is surprising, especially Cosmi who just had his 21-day window to return opened up this week. "He got injured in January and he has worked his ass off to get back on the field with his teammates, so it'll be great to have him back at practice," Quinn said of Cosmi at the beginning of the week. The lineman seemed grateful to have the chance to come back from the injury in his media session Wednesday, and said that the time away has helped him find a new level of love for the game.
While the coach also said, "All are trending up," about Brown, McLaurin, and others, the two will not be able to make it back, and for a second straight week the Commanders will lean on Deebo Samuel to lead the group with guys like Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane looking to step up to fill the voide. "We're making good progress with those guys," Quinn added about his injured starters, leaving hope for a return in Week 6 when Washington hosts the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football.
The Good News
Defensive end Dorance Armstrong was able to return to the team Thursday after missing Wednesday with an illness and seemed to be in good spirits as he departed the facility to get ready for the flight to California later in the day.
Linebacker Nick Bellore (quad/rest), tight end John Bates (calf/groin), quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee), and tight end Colson Yankoff (ankle) were all full participants Thursday, a good sign that each will be available this Sunday.
Another linebacker, Ale Kaho (concussion), was limited as was safety Percy Butler (hip).
Lingering Concerns
The troubling news comes on both sides of the ball as Samuel (heel) did not participate for a second-straight day along with cornerback Mike Sainristil (knee), leaving both men's statuses up in the air, though clearly we expect at least the receiver to be available to lead his group against the Chargers.
Washington will next practice on Friday in Los Angeles, and we'll get a final game status on all of these players after that, as it looks to get back in the win column and get a key victory at the beginning of the second quarter of the season.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders announce signing of 9-year veteran cornerback
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders lost, but the advanced stats tell a surprising story
• Commanders starter returns to practice in boost for Jayden Daniels
• Dan Quinn urges Commanders defense to improve one key aspect