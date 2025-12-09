Commanders lose offensive leader to season-ending knee injury

It has not been the best year for the Washington Commanders. On Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, the team took two major blows. The first was another loss that dropped Washington to 3-10 and extended its losing streak to eight games. The second was an injury to one of its most important offensive players.

Costly Third-Quarter Collision

A wave of injuries has plagued the Commanders all season, and this game was no different. Late in the third quarter, tight end Zach Ertz stretched out for a pass and took a direct hit to his knee from Vikings safety Jay Ward.

He remained on the ground before being carted off the field. After the game, head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Ertz suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, an injury that will end his season.

\Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The day had already been painful. Before Ertz’s injury, quarterback Jayden Daniels landed hard on his left elbow while being blocked after an interception. It was the same elbow he dislocated in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks.

A Bright Spot in a Tough Season

Ertz, now in his second season with the Commanders, has been a steady presence through a challenging year. Entering Week 14, he had produced close to 500 receiving yards and four touchdowns. In 2024, he led the team in receiving touchdowns with seven and ranked second in receiving yards with 654. His 66 receptions that year trailed only Terry McLaurin.

A second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, Ertz built a reputation as one of the most productive tight ends in the league. Across thirteen seasons with the Eagles, Commanders, and Cardinals, he has accumulated 825 receptions for 8,527 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A Season Defined by Absences

Commanders' offense has rarely been at full strength this year. Jayden Daniels has missed six games with various injuries. Other injuries included running back Austin Ekeler, who tore his Achilles in Week 2. Terry McLaurin missed seven games with a right quad injury. Losing Ertz adds to an already battered group.

Quinn Praises 'Elite Habits'

According to Quinn, there was an apparent reason Ertz was the first player signed by general manager Adam Peters in the 2024 offseason. Ertz impressed the staff with what Quinn called “elite habits.” Quinn said, “It was over and over doing the things and not getting bored doing them. It has been significant for us for sure, the production on the field.”

With Ertz playing on a one-year contract, his future in Washington is now uncertain.

