Commanders lost, but the advanced stats tell a surprising story
The data is coming in on the Washington Commanders' Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and of course, it isn't all bad.
While the overall outcome is a loss, and that in and of itself is negative, there were several positives to take away from the weekend for the Commanders, things that can help the team carve out a brighter path forward.
The Silver Lining in the Analytics
For starters, through four weeks, despite missing starting quarterback Jayden Daniels for two games and star receiver Terry McLaurin for one, among others, Washington is one of just 11 teams with a total offensive EPA (expected points added), in the positive by double-digits. Of those 11, only two are below .500 currently.
Additionally, the Commanders' special teams is second-best in EPA, trailing just the Seattle Seahawks.
In their weekly Next Gen Stats roundup, Zebra Technologies also shared that receiver Deebo Samuel was one of just 10 NFL receivers and tight ends to catch all of their targets in Week 4, catching all six of them for 72 yards and one score.
Joining him in the end zone was second-year receiver Luke McCaffrey whose five-yard touchdown catch gave Washington its first score of the game.
The Downside of the Data
Of course, there are also downsides, as you'd expect from the loss. Sticking with Next Gen Stats and Zebra Technologies, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was also one of the ten receivers and tight ends to catch every target. His stat line: five catches on five targets for 70 yards and a touchdown, helped send Washington home with a loss.
Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson also had a major impact on the game's outcome, collecting 181 yards of offense himself and scoring once. He nearly had a second touchdown, if not for the effort of Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves to chase him down before he reached the goal line. On that catch and run, Next Gen Stats recorded a top speed of 21.85 miles per hour, the fastest he's run in his three-year career.
A Look Ahead to Week 5
In Week 5, the Commanders will look to get back into the win column on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers who had two players hit the Next Gen Stats highlight sheet as well in Week 4.
Rookie running back Omarion Hampton ran for 122 yards outside the tackles in Week 4, and linebacker Tui Tuipulotu registered the league's second-fastest sack of the weekend, getting to New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart in just 2.6 seconds on one of his amazing four sacks on the day.
Despite those efforts, the Chargers lost to the Giants, a result Washington will hope to replicate, this Sunday.
READ MORE: One NFL star was excited for the Commanders; has that changed?
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders legend explains the team's frustrating 2-2 start
• Dan Quinn hopes to tweak Commanders mindset after Falcons loss
• Commanders' Luke McCaffrey strikes early vs. Falcons
• 3 keys for Commanders to beat Falcons