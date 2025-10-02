Washington Commanders announce signing of 9-year veteran cornerback
The Washington Commanders are adding to their secondary after injuries continue to plague the team.
The team announced that it has signed Antonio Hamilton Sr. to the 53-man roster, making him eligible to play in the team's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. In a corresponding move, the team placed second-year defensive end Javonte Jean-Baptiste on injured reserve after tearing his pectoral muscle against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.
Hamilton has enjoyed long career
Despite going undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft, Hamilton has carved out a long career in the NFL as he enters his 10th season in the league.
His career began with the Oakland Raiders, where he played his first two seasons in the league. Then, he spent two years with the New York Giants before a quick stop with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.
From there, Hamilton joined the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was cut before the start of the season. He quickly found work with the Arizona Cardinals, where he played from 2021-23 before joining the Falcons for 11 games last season.
Hamilton was with the Commanders on the practice squad back in August, but did not make the final roster cut. Hamilton hadn't found another team since his departure from Washington, so the Commanders brought him back and moved him to the active roster.
What role will Hamilton play?
With Marshon Lattimore, Mike Sainristil, Noah Igbinoghene and rookie Trey Amos still on the team, they are expected to get the primary reps at cornerback.
This leaves Hamilton to spend most of his time on special teams, where he played last season with the Falcons. The Commanders have been dealt major blows when it comes to injuries so far this season, so Hamilton brings some insurance to the table.
The hope for the Commanders is that Hamilton brings a steady presence to special teams and can make a difference.
