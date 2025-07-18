A former Commanders free agent target just made a shocking announcement
Washington Commanders’ fans may remember the buzz earlier last offseason when wide receiver Mike Williams was briefly linked to Washington in free agency.
Now, just a season later, the 30-year-old veteran has made a big announcement.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver informed the AFC West team he will be retiring from the NFL.
Williams signed a $6 million, one-year deal in mid-March to return to the Chargers for his second stint with the team. On Monday, he was placed on the physically unable to perform list and two days later called it quits on his football career.
Williams was the Chargers’ first draft selection after the club relocated to Los Angeles in 2017. He was the No. 7 overall pick of that year’s draft out of Clemson.
Williams quickly became known for his highlight-reel catches, size, and ability to stretch the field vertically. Williams played in 106 games with 67 starts. He recorded 330 receptions for 5,104 yards with 32 touchdowns.
Although Washington never signed him, the Commanders had reportedly shown interest in Williams during the 2024 offseason, hosting him on a visit shortly before he inked a one-year deal with the Jets.
The Commanders ultimately passed, and the decision may have been validated by what followed. Williams never suited up for New York in a regular-season game, still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 3 of the 2023 season with the Chargers. Despite efforts to get back on the field, it became increasingly clear that the multiple injuries over his career had taken their toll.
Many Commanders fans and fans around the NFL will wonder what Williams' career could have been if it had not been for the injuries.
