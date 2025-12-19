Jayden Daniels didn't want to be shut down for rest of Commanders' 2025 season

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels did not want his 2025 season to end early.

Daniels has made it clear that, as a competitor, his goal was to stay on the field and help his team however he could.

For Washington, however, the decision ultimately came down to health, medical clearance, and protecting what they believe is their long term answer at quarterback.

Injuries derail promising season

Daniels has battled through a frustrating season filled with injuries, most notably to his left elbow. What was expected to be a step forward year quickly became a cycle of rehab, limited practice, and missed games. Even with the setbacks, Daniels said the choice to shut him down was made after honest conversations with the organization.

“It was obviously disappointing. I’m a player, I want to play, but I wasn’t medically cleared to go and sat down to talk to DQ and AP and made the decision.”

Daniels said the focus now is fully on getting healthy and preparing for next season.

“I’m getting better. I mean, like I said, I didn’t meet the markers to be cleared for contact to play in this game, so now it’s just focused on getting healthy and preparing for next year.”

For the Commanders, the move signals a shift away from chasing short term results in a season that did not go as planned, and instead prioritizing stability at the most important position on the roster.

Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III’s injury situation remains a defining “what if” moment for the organization. When RG3 was rushed back onto the field instead of being protected long term, it altered not just his career but the trajectory of the franchise. A quarterback who looked like a generational talent never fully recovered, and the team spent years searching for stability at the position. That experience still looms over Washington today and helps explain why the Commanders are being far more cautious with Jayden Daniels.

Emotional toll of adversity

Beyond the physical side, Daniels admitted the season took an emotional toll. Between the injuries and being unable to contribute consistently, it forced him to confront adversity early in his NFL career.

“Frustrated, disappointed, a lot more emotion, but probably a lot of adversity that I’ve dealt with on the field for the most part. And just trying to learn and keep moving forward.”

Daniels said the rehab process challenged him in ways he had not experienced before.

“Man, I really haven’t sat to reflect, but I’d say the main one is it’s not easy to rehab and get back out there, especially after something so traumatic like that. So, just the perseverance and really just the passion, the want to be the best version of myself for my teammates.”

When asked if he would change anything about the season or his rehab, Daniels kept his answer simple.

“I mean, yeah, I would be healthy, that’d be the main one. But no, man, I just gotta go with the battles and obviously it’s the story that had written out for me, so I would move on, move forward and learn from it.”

Focus shifts to long term stability

While the Commanders season has not gone according to plan, Daniels’ mindset shows a quarterback focused on growth, accountability, and long term success. Washington is betting that patience now will help set the foundation for the future.

