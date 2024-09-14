Fans Predictions for Commanders Terry McLaurin Week 2
When it comes to being an impact player for the Washington Commanders, receiver Terry McLaurin is about as consistent as it comes.
After recording just two catches for 17 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however, Commanders outsiders are calling for a more deliberate approach to getting McLaurin the ball in Week 2 against the New York Giants.
In fact, the majority, 64 percent of Washington fans who voted on a Locked On Commanders podcast poll, believe it'll be McLaurin who has the biggest impact on the game outside of the quarterbacks.
"17 has to touch the ball. We can't keep going 2-3 quarters before he gets a catch," says one voter. "We should be running plays early in the game to get him easy targets. Move Terry around.
He's a game breaker if given the opportunity, he's proven that."
Another has faith that Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury knows, "HE HAS" to get the ball to McLaurin, and "he will."
Some are looking at the No. 1 receiver on the other sideline however, as 17 percent voted for New York rookie Malik Nabers with one saying, "He's the Giants 1 legit weapon. Skins will spread the ball around. Hopefully, they target Terry and (running back Austin Ekeler) more."
Another went outside of the box and predicted Washington rookie Luke McCaffrey to have a big game due to Giants cornerback Deonte Banks being, "all over," McLaurin this Sunday.
Defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence (12 percent) and Jonathan Allen (seven percent) also received votes.
In another poll asking Commanders fans who should replace cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (thumb) this weekend, 53 percent opted for cornerback Michael Davis while 36 percent want to see former Miami Dolphins first round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene get the first shot at it.
"It would be a bit hilarious if the young first round corner who finally put it together in Washington wasn’t Forbes but Noah," one fan said. "He played great (against the Buccaneers); I’m sure they’ll give him another chance this week to prove it."
