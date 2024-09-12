Commanders 'Fired Up' for NFC East Matchup vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders understand how important their Week 2 contest against the New York Giants is.
The two NFC East rivals are battling for positioning and can make a major statement early as they face each other this weekend at Northwest Stadium.
"There's a lot that goes into the division because you'll know both teams know each other better," coach Dan Quinn said. "When you're playing the first game, usually the matchups, who's new, who's different, what's been the same and what we played different. The second time, what new wrinkles can you expect? But, I would say, man, like to be a part of this, what a cool honor. This is a strong division and has been for the history of ball. So it's really cool to be a part of it. And so to be a part of this game with Washington and New York [Giants], man, we're fired up. But the division, it's a really big deal and we recognize that and talked about that today."
A win in the division this early in the season can go a long way towards contending in the playoffs, so if the Commanders can grab a victory here, it should set them up for success throughout the season.
Kickoff between the Giants and Commanders is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
