Commanders Make Roster Additions Before Giants Game
The Washington Commanders, following a 37-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, walk into Week 2 looking to see improvement against the New York Giants.
Unsatisfied with what they saw holistically in the Week 1 loss, the Commanders get a chance to regroup, make tweaks and take on a division rival on their home field.
Following the game, one change the team made was moving on from kicker Cade York, who missed two field goals during the season opener. Subsequently, the team signed Austin Seibert to the main roster to take his place.
“We have really high standards,” Coach Dan Quinn said. “We’re still going to keep competing to find that [kicker]. … Adam and I visited last night and again today and decided that [releasing York] was the best thing for the team at this time, and so we’ll keep attacking.”
Seibert, a fifth-round pick from the 2019 draft, has spent time with three other franchises this far into his career. Now with the Commanders, general manager Adam Peters hopes to have found someone to stick in the role, no longer having to take time to secure a solid kicker.
Throughout his career, Seibert has converted on 45 of his 56 field goals, adding 56 of his 62 extra points attempted. During his rookie campaign, he cashed in on a career-long 53-yard field goal.
The Commanders got an up-close look at the kicker, as Washington and the New York Jets -- the team Seibert kicked for this fall -- held a joint practice before playing in a preseason contest. Against Washington, the 27-year-old kicker scored a 37-yard field goal and an extra point, while marking four field goals made the following week, including a 52-yarder to nearly match his career-long.
Washington has reason to be hopeful they've found a replacement kicker, ending a saga that began when the team released Brandon McManus following a scandal from the season prior, which came to light after the signing.
