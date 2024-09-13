Commanders Cornerback Shares Update After Surgery
Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. underwent successful surgery on his thumb to repair a UCL injury.
It was reported on Thursday that the former first-round pick would need to undergo surgery on his thumb which would cause him to miss some time as he recovers. On Friday, Forbes took to Instagram to update fans that his surgery went well.
The No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 draft can now focus on his return to the gridiron as he holds high expectations for a strong second season following an underwhelming rookie campaign.
In a situation with a dysfunctional coaching staff, the Commanders cornerback started just six games in his 14 appearances in 2023. Still, he came away with one interception and 11 passes defended throughout his campaign, adding 38 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Forbes wasn't the only person within the Washington organization to share an update on his injury, though, as Commanders head coach Dan Quinn revealed on Friday that he doesn't expect the team to place the cornerback on injured reserve.
While there is no current game status revealed for Forbes for Week 3, Quinn doesn't expect the cornerback to be out too long. His return is on the horizon, even if he misses a week or two of game action.
With the Commanders taking on the New York Giants on their home field on Sunday, both Mike Davis and Noah Igbinoghene will combine to fill Forbes' role. The one-game sample size will allow Washington to get a look and be able to make tweaks for Week 3, should Forbes be unable to return.
