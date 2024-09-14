Commander Country

Commanders Coach Eyes One Area of Improvement vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders hope to communicate better against the New York Giants.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders didn't look their best against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener, but they hope to show progress when they host the New York Giants in Week 2.

Coach Dan Quinn highlighted one area in particular that he hopes to see upgraded when playing the Giants.

“We're very much looking forward to establishing the good communication pre- and post-snap," Quinn said. "When we missed it, it stung, and it should because it wasn't a new call or a new check that you missed. So, I fully intend to see that ramp up. I felt it, I heard it. You may have heard me say, ‘I want to hear you before I see you.’ And so, I felt that throughout the week in preparation today. And then tomorrow we'll do one more walkthrough, and that is just overemphasized on the communication side, the looks that are coming up for the game.”

The Commanders have over half of their roster derived of players who were elsewhere last season, so building that chemistry can be a challenge.

While training camp and preseason provide opportunities to become acquainted with each other, things look different when playing in a live regular season game. As the year goes on for the Commanders, they should be able to see some improvement in this area.

Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

