Commanders Coach Eyes One Area of Improvement vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders didn't look their best against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener, but they hope to show progress when they host the New York Giants in Week 2.
Coach Dan Quinn highlighted one area in particular that he hopes to see upgraded when playing the Giants.
“We're very much looking forward to establishing the good communication pre- and post-snap," Quinn said. "When we missed it, it stung, and it should because it wasn't a new call or a new check that you missed. So, I fully intend to see that ramp up. I felt it, I heard it. You may have heard me say, ‘I want to hear you before I see you.’ And so, I felt that throughout the week in preparation today. And then tomorrow we'll do one more walkthrough, and that is just overemphasized on the communication side, the looks that are coming up for the game.”
The Commanders have over half of their roster derived of players who were elsewhere last season, so building that chemistry can be a challenge.
While training camp and preseason provide opportunities to become acquainted with each other, things look different when playing in a live regular season game. As the year goes on for the Commanders, they should be able to see some improvement in this area.
