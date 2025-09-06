Key Giants injury could give Commanders a major Week 1 advantage
The Washington Commanders are entering Week 1 healthy with every player on their 53-man roster cleared for action against the New York Giants in the season opener.
On the other side, the Giants only have one concern, even after receiver Malik Nabers appeared on the injury report on Friday. But it's a big one, given that the Commanders spent a good part of the offseason getting better on their defensive line.
The Giants' Big Question Mark
With offensive lineman Andrew Thomas not fully cleared to face Washington, New York has a big problem on their hands if he can't go, but is trying not to let the pressure of the situation show leading into the game.
The Giants took to "backing down" Nabers' practice load after he reported having a tight back on Friday, but head coach Brian Daboll says "he'll be alright" and "fine for the game."
Daboll can't be as confident about the status of Thomas, his left tackle, who has been working hard to be ready for Week 1, but may not be able to go despite the efforts.
If Thomas is out or even limited in the game, it presents a significant advantage for Washington, who would likely face backup James Hudson. To his credit, Daboll praises Hudson's "aggressive side," saying the lineman has a "defensive mentality."
Daboll Downplays the Drama
As is the usual trend, Daboll did a good job staying respectful in his comments about the Commanders ahead of the game, though losing both matchups against the NFC East Division rival last year certainly earns an amount of it already.
Daboll wouldn't go as far as to call Week 1 a measuring stick game, however, wanting his team focused on the singular challenge of playing Washington over analyzing what it might mean for the rest of the season and the Giants' competitive ability.
If the approach seems familiar that is because Washington head coach Dan Quinn himself has spoken openly about not wanting his team to look beyond the task at hand, for many reasons.
The Commanders host the Giants Sunday September 7 inside Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland at 1 p.m. ET.
