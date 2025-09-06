Commanders OC had a surprising admission about a rookie's passion
Washington Commanders fans might see some new faces take the field Sunday at their season opener against the New York Giants. One of those names heading into Week 1 is rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
A Journey of Respect
Commanders’ offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury offered high praise for the rookie, pointing to his journey, persistence, and passion for the game. “Yeah, it's been interesting. He's the guy who, I have a ton of respect for his journey. There's no doubt,” Kingsbury said.
Kingsbury pointed to Croskey-Merritt’s perseverance as proof of his love for the game, even admitting it’s a path that he himself would not have taken. “To stay at Arizona and just rep on practice squad every day when you're in college, I wouldn't have done that. I would've got a job or done something else. I don't like football as much as he does apparently.”
A Path Not Easily Traveled
Croskey-Merritt’s path hasn’t been easy. He began his college career at Alabama State before transferring to New Mexico in 2023, where he had a productive season. In 2024, he made another move to Arizona, but an NCAA eligibility issue limited him to just one game. Still, his impressive year at New Mexico and standout performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl helped him earn a shot with Arizona and, ultimately, the Commanders.
The 'Hype Train for Old Bill'
“For him to do that, go to an All-Star game and then just kind of earn the reps and he can't get enough,” Kingsbury explained. “He wants to know about it, wants to practice, he's always trying to get to the front of the line. And so that's been really cool to see.”
The Commanders’ running back room already features established names, but Croskey-Merritt’s hunger has made him one of the more intriguing storylines of training camp. For a player who once had to fight just to get reps, the hype surrounding him now is a testament to how far he’s come. “We’ll see how it all goes,” Kingsbury said, “but yeah, it's a big hype train for old Bill.”
Whether or not Croskey-Merritt sees snaps against the Giants, his impact on the Commanders’ culture is already being felt. His story represents what head coach Dan Quinn wants to see from every player: competitiveness.
The Commanders don’t know exactly what Croskey-Merritt’s role will be in 2025, but one thing is sure: he’s willing to work for every opportunity.
