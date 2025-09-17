Commanders hint at their plans for Jayden Daniels ahead of Raiders
After MRI results revealed Jayden Daniels had a sprained knee, Washington Commanders fans were able to exhale a little. The second-year quarterback avoided a more serious injury, but his status for Sunday’s clash against the Las Vegas Raiders remains uncertain.
Daniels, who has quickly become the face of the franchise, has shown toughness and competitiveness since sporting burgundy and gold. That mentality is part of what has energized the Commanders’ fan base, but it also puts head coach Dan Quinn in a tough spot.
Quinn is torn between the desire to let the young star compete and the need to prioritize his long-term health. “That’s just who he is, which I also love about him, by the way,” Quinn said. And as much as Quinn loves Daniels’ competitive mentality, it’s his job as head coach to make sure he is putting him in the best position.
“But it is part of, that’s my job to make sure that, one I’m getting all the information from the medical side. Is he hitting all the tests, and then you also have to trust your eyes,” Quinn explained.
Quinn went on to stress the importance of being careful when evaluating injuries. He doesn’t want to overlook anything that could put Daniels or any other players in a risky situation.
“And so, we’re just not going to miss it for he and for any of the guys in that space. So, that is the good part of being a competitor, but I’m constantly watching and pushing to see,” Quinn said.
The evaluation doesn’t stop at the medical results, Quinn also emphasized that the return to play process involves significant steps before Daniels or any other player can return to the field.
“And then before we even get onto the practice field, they have to go through a pretty strenuous testing to see where they’re at even before the actual on field reps begin,” said Quinn. “So, that’s for he and for a couple of other guys as well.”
The player's health comes first. Quinn’s approach may frustrate some fans eager to see their favorite players take the field, but the Commanders are focused on protecting their long-term future.
Daniels has already demonstrated the competitive drive that earned him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last season, and while he may want to return quickly, Quinn insists the final call will come down to what’s best for the player and the team.
Washington knows how much Daniels means to its offense, but whether he takes the field against Las Vegas or not, the Commanders are determined to ensure their quarterback has the chance to lead the franchise for years to come.
READ MORE: Why Commanders trust their backup QB if Jayden Daniels is out
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Dan Quinn is worried about 1 thing after Commanders' latest loss
• Commanders get called out for biggest problem after loss to Packers
• Commanders sign 7-year veteran RB after Austin Ekeler injury
• Anatomy of a disaster: A deep dive into Washington Commanders' defensive collapse