Commanders sign 7-year veteran RB after Austin Ekeler injury
The Washington Commanders are revamping their running back room after Austin Ekeler's season-ending Achilles injury.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Commanders are signing veteran running back Chase Edmonds to the practice squad.
The Commanders have Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. on the roster, but Edmonds adds some depth in case anyone else gets hurt.
Edmonds, 29, was a fourth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals back in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons with the Cardinals and had his best season to date in 2021, rushing for 592 yards while recording 311 receiving yards.
His successful contract year with the Cardinals led to the Miami Dolphins signing him in free agency that offseason, but his career was never the same after leaving the desert. Edmonds lasted just eight games with the Dolphins before he was traded to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb.
That offseason, the Broncos released him. Edmonds returned to the Sunshine State to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he ran for 176 yards in the 2023 season. Edmonds re-signed with the Bucs for the 2024 campaign, but he suffered a knee injury during training camp and hasn't played in the NFL since.
The Commanders can ease Edmonds in after not playing for a while in hopes of possibly having him as a depth piece later in the season.
The Commanders will be back on the field in Week 3 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
