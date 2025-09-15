Commanders get called out for biggest problem after loss to Packers
The Washington Commanders are facing some harsh realities after losing 27-18 to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 inside Lambeau Field.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon thinks the defense could be exposed in future weeks if patterns stemming from the game against the Packers continue.
"Washington's defense wasn't bad last year, and it did improve over the course of a surprise season across the board for the Commanders. It was also stellar in Week 1, albeit against the hapless Giants," Gagnon wrote.
"Still, Dan Quinn's D was roasted in an NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles to cap 2024, and it allowed over 400 yards while failing to register a takeaway for the second week in a row as the Commanders fell to the Packers Thursday night.
"They also created just 17 turnovers all of last season. They need more big plays on D, period, and it's important we see progress the next couple weeks against the Raiders and Falcons."
Commanders defense needs to improve
The Commanders are lacking that true playmaker on defense. While Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu and Von Miller provide veteran experience in the front seven, they aren't the answer to the problem.
Sure, the Commanders played a really good Packers team, but nothing seems to suggest that these things will improve in the future. If the Commanders don't figure out how to generate these turnovers, it could cause problems down the line.
The Commanders need players to step up from within if they want a chance at helping their offense out after they have also struggled in the first two weeks of the season.
Washington is beginning to get ready for a Week 3 matchup at home against the AFC West's Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
