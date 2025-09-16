Commander Country

Commanders legend is receiving a major award for his off-field work

He was a Super Bowl MVP on the field. Now, a beloved Washington Commanders icon is being recognized for his lifelong commitment to the D.C. community.

Joanne Coley

Nov 19, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Former Washington Redskins player John Riggins on the field before the game against the New York Giants at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Former Washington Redskins player John Riggins on the field before the game against the New York Giants at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Washington Commanders Ring of Fame member John Riggins will be honored for his lifelong commitment to giving back to the Greater Washington, D.C. community.

 Athletes for Hope (AFH), a nonprofit founded by Muhammad Ali, Andre Agassi, Mia Hamm, and other sports icons, announced the former Commanders running back as the recipient of this year’s Morty Gudelsky Community Hero Award at its Play for Good Gala.

A Legendary Career on the Field

Riggins, also nicknamed "Riggo" or "Diesel," signed with Washington in 1976 and spent nine seasons with the team, becoming one of the franchise’s most iconic players. He rushed for more than 11,000 yards, scored 116 total touchdowns, and was named MVP of Super Bowl XVII after a record-setting performance that included a 43-yard touchdown run to seal the win over Miami.

Washington Redskins running back #44 JOHN RIGGINS
Unknown Date; Washington, DC, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Redskins running back #44 JOHN RIGGINS in action against the Los Angeles Raiders at RFK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images © Copyright Malcolm Emmons / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

He followed that with a career-high 1,347 rushing yards and a then-record 24 touchdowns in 1983, earning All-Pro honors.

A Lasting Impact Off the Field

Now, decades after his playing career, Riggins is being recognized for his continued impact off the field. The Community Hero Award honors his dedication to supporting underserved populations and championing local causes in the D.C. area.

A Prestigious Honor

He joins a distinguished group of honorees that includes NBA champion Alonzo Mourning and Special Olympics Chairman Tim Shriver. The Play for Good Gala will take place Saturday, December 6, at The Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., with former U.S. Soccer star Julie Foudy serving as host.

Proceeds from the event will benefit AFH’s CHAMPS program, which provides mental health and leadership support to over 230,000 students each month.

This honor adds another chapter to Riggins' career in Washington, recognizing not only what he accomplished on the field but the lasting impact he continues to make off of it.

READ MORE: Commanders get called out for biggest problem after loss to Packers

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

•﻿ Commanders sign 7-year veteran RB after Austin Ekeler injury

• Anatomy of a disaster: A deep dive into Washington Commanders' defensive collapse

• Commanders injuries vs. Packers could derail season

• Commanders defense exposed in loss vs. Packers

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News