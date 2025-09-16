Commanders legend is receiving a major award for his off-field work
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Washington Commanders Ring of Fame member John Riggins will be honored for his lifelong commitment to giving back to the Greater Washington, D.C. community.
Athletes for Hope (AFH), a nonprofit founded by Muhammad Ali, Andre Agassi, Mia Hamm, and other sports icons, announced the former Commanders running back as the recipient of this year’s Morty Gudelsky Community Hero Award at its Play for Good Gala.
A Legendary Career on the Field
Riggins, also nicknamed "Riggo" or "Diesel," signed with Washington in 1976 and spent nine seasons with the team, becoming one of the franchise’s most iconic players. He rushed for more than 11,000 yards, scored 116 total touchdowns, and was named MVP of Super Bowl XVII after a record-setting performance that included a 43-yard touchdown run to seal the win over Miami.
He followed that with a career-high 1,347 rushing yards and a then-record 24 touchdowns in 1983, earning All-Pro honors.
A Lasting Impact Off the Field
Now, decades after his playing career, Riggins is being recognized for his continued impact off the field. The Community Hero Award honors his dedication to supporting underserved populations and championing local causes in the D.C. area.
A Prestigious Honor
He joins a distinguished group of honorees that includes NBA champion Alonzo Mourning and Special Olympics Chairman Tim Shriver. The Play for Good Gala will take place Saturday, December 6, at The Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., with former U.S. Soccer star Julie Foudy serving as host.
Proceeds from the event will benefit AFH’s CHAMPS program, which provides mental health and leadership support to over 230,000 students each month.
This honor adds another chapter to Riggins' career in Washington, recognizing not only what he accomplished on the field but the lasting impact he continues to make off of it.
