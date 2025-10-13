Commanders' QB 'strikes a lot of fear' in opposing coaches
While some are worried about Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels being in the early stages of a sophomore slump after missing two of the team’s first five games, others around the NFL are more concerned about being part of his next highlight reel.
Daniels himself admitted he had to break off some rust after returning to play for the Commanders in a Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but if a 100 passer rating, 270 yards of offense, and one touchdown pass is rusty, then imagine what might happen when he’s comfortable again.
That is what the Chicago Bears are trying to stop from happening on Monday night, as they focus hard on how their defense is going to plan to contain the Washington quarterback, who is much different from the version they saw in 2024.
Defending the 'Triple Option' 2.0
"The engine to this thing is the quarterback and the ability of the quarterback to run the football, and that makes you play 11-on-11 football,” Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said in the week leading into the primetime matchup.
"It's like back in the old days of defending the triple option, everybody's going to have a dive, quarterback, pitch responsibilities, and everybody's got to do their job on each and every one of those plays.”
Chicago head coach Ben Johnson tried to take a look at the full Commanders offense, praising offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and run game coordinator Anthony Lynn for creating the league’s top rushing attack through five weeks.
The 'Clear Focal Point of Stress'
"There's something new every week, schematically. They put a lot of stress on the defense. But the clear focal point of that stress is the quarterback,” he said.
On Daniels, specifically, Johnson said, “He's dangerous. I think that's a big reason why their running game is what it is. He strikes a lot of fear in opposing coaches because you look at him. You've got to account for him.”
More Than Just an Athlete
But it isn’t just Daniels’ athleticism that scares opposing coaches. Unlike some in the past who have entered the league with top-shelf athletic ability, the second-year Washington quarterback also has the arm to punish defenses that try to bring extra pressure or lose discipline in coverage.
"Jayden's an extremely accurate thrower of the football. Something that I think is overlooked when you look at him because he is so dynamic with his legs," Johnson says.
The last time the Commanders and Bears faced off, the NFL’s Moment of the Year was born. This year, it is quite possible that the contest becomes the launching point for Daniels’ next level of progression, not unlike his first Monday Night Football appearance in 2024 signaled his advancement from rookie quarterback to playmaker.
And if Chicago isn’t careful, a Hail Mary will only be part of the imagery everyone remembers when looking back at its outings against Washington and its dynamic young quarterback.
