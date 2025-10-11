Commander Country

Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just did something only two NFL legends ever have

He's only been here for a few months, but he's already in the record books. See the historic milestone the Washington Commanders' new weapon just hit.

Joanne Coley

Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Washington Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel Sr. in the offseason from the San Francisco 49ers, they knew they were getting more than just a wide receiver.

A Spark of Energy and Toughness

They were adding a dynamic weapon for Jayden Daniels and an instant energy to an offense that needed both toughness and versatility, and Samuel has delivered exactly that.

Since arriving in Washington, Samuel has given the Commanders’ offense a noticeable spark. His chemistry with Daniels has developed quickly, and together they’ve built a rhythm.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.
Whether lining up in the slot, backfield, or out wide, Samuel’s presence is felt week after week, which is a reminder that few players in the league can match his combination of physicality and playmaking.

Joining Franchise Legends

During Washington’s recent road win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Samuel officially wrote his name into the NFL record books. The veteran wide receiver joined two Washington legends, Bobby Mitchell and Charley Taylor, as the only players in league history to record 5,000-plus receiving yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards within their first seven career seasons.

Mitchell and Taylor helped define offensive versatility in their eras. Now, Samuel carries that same torch into a new generation. His combination of receiver instincts and running-back strength has made him the perfect fit in the Commanders evolving offense under head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

A Weapon on All Fronts

Acquired for a 2025 fifth-round pick, Samuel has quickly proven his value. He leads Washington with 30 receptions for 300 yards and three touchdowns, adding another score on the ground.

He’s also become a special-teams weapon, currently ranking first in the NFL in average kickoff return yards, highlighted by a 69-yard return against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1)
Washington has been establishing a new era of identity and confidence, and with Deebo Samuel, he has become more than a playmaker for the team. His milestone against the Chargers not only celebrates his personal history, but it symbolizes a continued shift in Washington.

As the Commanders look ahead to Monday night’s matchup against the Bears, Samuel’s presence continues to prove that this franchise’s future continues to look bright.

READ MORE: Commanders' offense has a surprising new 'physical' identity

Published
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

