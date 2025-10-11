Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just did something only two NFL legends ever have
When the Washington Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel Sr. in the offseason from the San Francisco 49ers, they knew they were getting more than just a wide receiver.
A Spark of Energy and Toughness
They were adding a dynamic weapon for Jayden Daniels and an instant energy to an offense that needed both toughness and versatility, and Samuel has delivered exactly that.
Since arriving in Washington, Samuel has given the Commanders’ offense a noticeable spark. His chemistry with Daniels has developed quickly, and together they’ve built a rhythm.
Whether lining up in the slot, backfield, or out wide, Samuel’s presence is felt week after week, which is a reminder that few players in the league can match his combination of physicality and playmaking.
Joining Franchise Legends
During Washington’s recent road win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Samuel officially wrote his name into the NFL record books. The veteran wide receiver joined two Washington legends, Bobby Mitchell and Charley Taylor, as the only players in league history to record 5,000-plus receiving yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards within their first seven career seasons.
Mitchell and Taylor helped define offensive versatility in their eras. Now, Samuel carries that same torch into a new generation. His combination of receiver instincts and running-back strength has made him the perfect fit in the Commanders evolving offense under head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
A Weapon on All Fronts
Acquired for a 2025 fifth-round pick, Samuel has quickly proven his value. He leads Washington with 30 receptions for 300 yards and three touchdowns, adding another score on the ground.
He’s also become a special-teams weapon, currently ranking first in the NFL in average kickoff return yards, highlighted by a 69-yard return against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Washington has been establishing a new era of identity and confidence, and with Deebo Samuel, he has become more than a playmaker for the team. His milestone against the Chargers not only celebrates his personal history, but it symbolizes a continued shift in Washington.
As the Commanders look ahead to Monday night’s matchup against the Bears, Samuel’s presence continues to prove that this franchise’s future continues to look bright.
