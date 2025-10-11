NFL analyst has a historic 'trifecta' prediction for a Commanders star
The reason the NFL is king of professional sports in the United States of America is that anything can truly happen on any given Sunday, Monday, or even Thursday. All you have to do is look back to last year's contest between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears to remember that fact, but most weeks there's at least one or two games that showcase just why these games aren't played on paper.
That unpredictability extends to individual players as well, and every year we see those suiting up for the Commanders and the other 31 NFL franchises exceeding expectations.
For Washington, this season's player has been receiver Deebo Samuel, who was traded from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick. Even that price was considered an overpay by some, though nobody here expected anything less than what has transpired in the first five weeks of the NFL season. Entering Week 6 this Monday night, not only is Samuel finally getting some national respect, but one former player turned analyst thinks the receiver will do something truly special against the Bears in primetime.
A 'Touchdown Trifecta' Prediction
"Samuel is enjoying a renaissance in his first season as a Commander, recording at least six receptions in four of five games -- after reaching that figure twice in the entire 2024 campaign. Samuel currently leads Washington with 30 catches, 300 receiving yards, three receiving TDs and 346 scrimmage yards. Against Chicago on Monday night, Deebo hits the touchdown trifecta: He scores a rushing TD, receiving TD and either a passing TD or one on special teams," NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew predicts.
That performance would be quite the nightcap for Week 6 as the Commanders and Bears play the finale in a Monday night double-header, and would put Samuel near 50 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns scored in his career.
A Career First?
The receiver would also have to achieve a career first in order to make Jones-Drew's prediction a reality should the third score come on special teams as he's never returned a punt or kickoff for a score. Samuel has, however, thrown for a touchdown.
In 2021, Samuel completed one of his two pass attempts that year. The pass went to receiver Jauan Jennings for 24 yards and a score in a Week 18 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. In his career, the receiver has attempted three total passes, with the scoring toss being the only one completed. He has not thrown an interception.
The Stakes for Week 6
If Samuel makes good on the prediction then we'd expect Washington is likely to come out with the victory, advancing to 4-2 with back-to-back road games against the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs coming up.
