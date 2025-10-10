Commanders' offense has a surprising new 'physical' identity
The last time we saw the Washington Commanders’ offense, they were coming off the field after capping a 99-yard touchdown drive against the Los Angeles Chargers to put the finishing touch on a convincing road win that was as welcome as it was surprising.
The Drive That Defined the Day
It was surprising, not because the Commanders don’t clearly have the talent to compete and win against teams like the Chargers, but because of the way they did it.
Starting the game off with a couple of incomplete passes and a busted quarterback run, it looked as if Washington might fall into the same pitfall it did in Week 2, on the road, against the Green Bay Packers.
Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury recognized the hitch in the early plan, though, and shifted gears either out of adjustment or by design, and that final drive was the perfect cherry on top of what ended up being a dominant offensive performance.
'Football That Carries You Into the Postseason'
"I think that last drive going 99 and a half yards, it was a big step for us closing the game out on our terms, being physical,” Kingsbury said.
"They knew we had to run it, we were able to run it, and that's the type of football that carries you into the postseason if you can get there.”
In a week where head coach Dan Quinn is calling for his team to “level up”, it’s easy to see the potential of where Kingsbury’s offense can go, even before the return of a star receiver like Terry McLaurin.
Quinn spoke highly about receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.’s mentality, approach, and sheer joy in playing the game, and how it is impacting those around him. Samuel himself admitted he hasn’t had as much fun playing the game as he is right now with the Commanders in quite some time.
"There was a screen the other day that could have been two yards gained, and I think it ended up being eight just by the sheer force and nature that he entered into the tackling,” Quinn said about his veteran receiver.
Embracing the Ground Game
The question now is whether or not Kingsbury is fully embracing a ground game that has proven capable of effectively setting up the perfect conditions for creating big passes. Listening to the coach, it sounds like he is. “I just like the run game,” he says. “The physicality of the run game, I think, has really gotten better as we've gone along.”
There hasn’t been much doubt that Washington has an offense that can produce points. Even with some of the overall struggles, the Commanders consistently eclipse the 20-point mark, putting the team in a position to have a chance at winning any game. With the league’s No. 1 rushing attack established, not only does Washington have a chance to win, it has what it takes to dictate terms on a weekly basis, if it chooses to do so.
