Commanders optimistic as Jayden Daniels progresses toward return
When the Washington Commanders started the season, they didn’t anticipate piling up injuries so quickly, especially to one of their key players, second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels has been sidelined for the past two games after suffering a knee sprain in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. In his absence, Commanders veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota led the team, splitting those games. First, a 41-21 win against the Las Vegas Raiders and then a 34-27 loss against the Atlanta Falcons.
But Daniels’ return might be coming soon. As the Commanders prepare to play the Los Angeles Chargers, optimism is growing that Daniels could return as the quarterback.
“I guess we’ll have to see on Sunday,” Daniels said when asked about his status.
Head coach Dan Quinn has emphasized patience, making clear he will lean on the medical staff’s guidance before rushing Daniels or any other players dealing with injuries back to the field. Still, Daniel’s eagerness is evident.
“I wanted to get back out there two weeks ago,” he admitted.
This week, we’ve seen the biggest sign of progress from Daniels as he returned to full practice on Wednesday. Looking to bounce back this Sunday, his appearance at practice has been a comforting sign.
“I plan on going out there Sunday,” said Daniels.
If he does play, Daniels will be wearing a protective knee brace, something he admits isn’t ideal.
“I’m not the biggest fan of it, but if that’s what I have to wear then I’ll do anything possible,” Daniels said.
Daniels' return to the field isn’t guaranteed because he hasn’t officially been cleared, but there’s no doubt where Daniels’ mindset is.
“If I have the opportunity, I would love to go out there and play,” Daniels said.
Fans may have to wait until game time for certainty, but the anticipation is apparent.
As Daniels put it best: “I guess we gotta see on Sunday.”
