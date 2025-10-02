Commander Country

Commanders optimistic as Jayden Daniels progresses toward return

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels may finally get back on the field against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joanne Coley

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels smiles on the field during an OTA workout at Commanders Park.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels smiles on the field during an OTA workout at Commanders Park. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Washington Commanders started the season, they didn’t anticipate piling up injuries so quickly, especially to one of their key players, second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels has been sidelined for the past two games after suffering a knee sprain in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. In his absence, Commanders veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota led the team, splitting those games. First, a 41-21 win against the Las Vegas Raiders and then a 34-27 loss against the Atlanta Falcons.

But Daniels’ return might be coming soon. As the Commanders prepare to play the Los Angeles Chargers, optimism is growing that Daniels could return as the quarterback.

“I guess we’ll have to see on Sunday,” Daniels said when asked about his status.

READ MORE: Commanders starter returns to practice in boost for Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Head coach Dan Quinn has emphasized patience, making clear he will lean on the medical staff’s guidance before rushing Daniels or any other players dealing with injuries back to the field. Still, Daniel’s eagerness is evident.

“I wanted to get back out there two weeks ago,” he admitted.

This week, we’ve seen the biggest sign of progress from Daniels as he returned to full practice on Wednesday. Looking to bounce back this Sunday, his appearance at practice has been a comforting sign.

“I plan on going out there Sunday,” said Daniels.

If he does play, Daniels will be wearing a protective knee brace, something he admits isn’t ideal.

“I’m not the biggest fan of it, but if that’s what I have to wear then I’ll do anything possible,” Daniels said. 

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Daniels' return to the field isn’t guaranteed because he hasn’t officially been cleared, but there’s no doubt where Daniels’ mindset is.

“If I have the opportunity, I would love to go out there and play,” Daniels said.

Fans may have to wait until game time for certainty, but the anticipation is apparent.

As Daniels put it best: “I guess we gotta see on Sunday.”

READ MORE: Commanders coach drops promising update on Jayden Daniels’ status

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders starter returns to practice in boost for Jayden Daniels

• Dan Quinn urges Commanders defense to improve one key aspect

• Commanders take massive tumble in NFL power rankings

•﻿ Commanders lost, but the advanced stats tell a surprising story

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News