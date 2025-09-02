ESPN reveals Commanders biggest strength and it’s no shocker at all
The NFL season kicks off this week, and all eyes are on the Washington Commanders. Coming off a record-breaking campaign, the question is simple: can they do it again? Much of that optimism starts with second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels enters 2025 with the confidence of a veteran, despite having only one season under his belt. His dual-threat ability led to a breakout rookie campaign in which he threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns while also adding 891 rushing yards and six scores on the ground. Those numbers have already made him one of the league’s most intriguing players to watch.
The 'Biggest Strength'
That playmaking ability is why ESPN identified Daniels as the Commanders’ biggest strength heading into the season. Daniels has shown the ability to extend drives with both his arm and legs, keeping defenses on edge. One opposing coach summed it up perfectly this offseason, saying Daniels “makes a lot of wrongs right,” according to ESPN.
Having Daniels at quarterback has caused a ripple effect across the offense, with several players producing some of their best seasons alongside him. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin was one of the biggest beneficiaries, recording a career-high 13 touchdown receptions thanks to his chemistry with Daniels.
A Leader Off the Field
Just as important as his production on the field has been Daniels’ growth as a leader off it. Teammates have praised his composure, work ethic, and calm demeanor. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz described Daniels as the leader of the team, saying, “It’s crazy to think he’s only in his second year.” That kind of respect from both veterans and younger players has created a belief in the young quarterback that extends throughout the locker room.
The New Standard
With Daniels steering the ship, the Commanders are no longer seen as a team at the bottom of the division, but as playoff contenders. Daniels’ impact has elevated the franchise into conversations they haven’t been in for years.
As the season opener arrives, all eyes will be on Washington and its rising star at quarterback. The only question now: just how far can Jayden Daniels carry them this time?
