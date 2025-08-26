Why PFF thinks Commanders' Jayden Daniels could be fantasy QB1
As we await news of the initial 53-man roster for the 2025 Washington Commanders, many of us are preparing or tinkering with our fantasy football rosters.
Of course, as a fan of the Commanders, you'll likely want to grab quarterback Jayden Daniels who finished as the third-best fantasy player in his position group in 2024 as a rookie, and could get even better this season.
The reason he could improve, and potentially even take the No. 1 spot among his fantasy peers, is because of his own natural growth, of course, but also because Washington directly invested in the offense around him this offseason.
The Case for QB1
Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke agrees, writing in a recent rankings column, "Jayden Daniels averaged 23.7 fantasy points per game last season in games he both started and finished...Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were the two quarterbacks ahead of him, but they both set career lows in rushing attempts per game. ...The Commanders gave Daniels significant upgrades with Deebo Samuel Sr. at wide receiver and Laremy Tunsil at left tackle. Those moves could be enough to move Daniels to the top of the quarterback ranks by the end of the season."
The addition of Samuel is significant, of course, as he not only adds another weapon to Daniels' arsenal, but allows offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to spread the ball both down the field and boundary to boundary. The more turf a defense has to cover, the harder they find it to do so.
The Tunsil Effect
However, Tunsil might be the biggest addition to the offense. As a five-time Pro Bowl left tackle, Tunsil was the brightest spot on an otherwise dreary Houston Texans offensive line last year, despite his high penalty total, something he's vowed to work on in 2025.
Even without Samuel in the mix, improving the front line ahead of Daniels would naturally be expected to increase his ability to find open receivers, and the security with which he can run out of when needed or asked to do so.
With Tunsil's arrival, last year's starting left tackle Brandon Coleman will reduce inside to left guard where he provides a boost to the interior offensive line while the trio awaits the return of right guard Sam Cosmi. Meanwhile, Nick Allegretti is a welcome substitution holding down Cosmi's side of things until he's healthy enough to come back from the knee injury he suffered against the Detroit Lions last season.
Of course, then there's first-round right tackle Josh Conerly Jr., who has taken massive strides in his own game this training camp and preseason, and appears to be on the verge of assuming starting duties there sooner rather than later.
An 'Almost Unfair' Supporting Cast
All of that, along with the return of center Tyler Biadasz operating as the brain of the protection, projects to help Daniels greatly. Adding Samuel is almost unfair.
Yet, Washington general manager Adam Peters did it, and thus far the arrivals of both men appear to be going off without a hitch. With just under two weeks remaining until the first regular season game of the year, Commanders fans have suddenly gone from down in the dumps just two years ago to dreaming of a Lombardi Trophy arriving as early as February 2026.
Because of it, Daniels not only has a shot at taking the No. 1 spot among fantasy quarterbacks, but of making you a champion in your own football pursuits as well.
